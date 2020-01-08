“Downton Abbey” – Courtesy of © Carnival Film and Television Limited for MASTERPIECE(LOS ANGELES) — Bombshell, Downton Abbey, Rocketman, Bachelor In Paradise, Queer Eye, Killing Eve, Supergirl and Billions are among the nominees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, handed out by GLAAD, the world’s largest LBGTQ media advocacy organization.

The Media Awards honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues across TV, movies, stage productions, journalism, kids’ programs, comics, video games and reality shows. The awards will be presented in New York City on March 19 and in L.A. on April 16.

Here are the nominees in some of the top categories:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Bombshell

Booksmart

Downton Abbey

Judy

Rocketman



Outstanding Film – Limited Release

Adam

Brittany Runs A Marathon

End of the Century

The Heiresses

Kanarie

Pain & Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rafiki

Socrates

This Is Not Berlin

Outstanding Documentary

5B

Gay Chorus Deep South

Leitis in Waiting

State of Pride

Wig



Outstanding Drama Series

Batwoman (The CW)

Billions (Showtime)

Euphoria (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

The Politician (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Supergirl (The CW)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Dear White People (Netflix)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Sex Education (Netflix)

Superstore (NBC)

Vida (Starz)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Love” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Murdered at a Bad Address” Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

“Spontaneous Combustion” Easy (Netflix)

“This Extraordinary Being” Watchmen (HBO)

“Two Doors Down” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Let It Snow (Netflix)

Rent: Live (FOX)

Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

Outstanding Limited Series

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

The Red Line (CBS)

Tales of the City (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years & Years (HBO)



Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)

The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone” Arthur (PBS)

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)

“A Tale of Two Nellas” Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Twelve Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

Are You the One? (MTV)

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)



Outstanding Broadway Production

Choir Boy

The Inheritance

Jagged Little Pill

Slave Play

What the Constitution Means to Me



Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys” The View

“Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian” The Ellen Show

“Jacob Tobia – Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity with Sissy” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

“Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s An Onion With All Sorts of Layers” The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

“Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women” A Little Late with Lilly Singh

