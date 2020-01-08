ATHENS – A motorcyclist caught south of the Chandler now faces a variety of charges. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. The sheriff says Keaton Alan Carner, 28, was pulled over for not properly signaling a turn. Hillhouse says Carner, on probation for a previous drug offense, had no driver’s license and could not provide proof of insurance. Deputy Meagan Hogan had him step off the bike and noticed he was carrying a knife in his right pants pocket. The ensuing pat-down search revealed an object the deputy suspected was methamphetamine.

Hillhouse says Carter, not wanting to surrender the object, began fighting and pulling away. As other officers arrived, Carner reportedly tried to run. The sheriff says he was tased and cuffed but continued to fight with the deputies. Carter was finally subdued, and the suspected methamphetamines were found in his front left pocket. Carter is charged with possession, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and resisting arrest.