iStock(BAGHDAD) — Two explosions were heard in Baghdad’s Green Zone late on Wednesday night.

The two rockets landed near the U.S. Embassy in the Green Zone, but there were no injuries, a security source told ABC News.

The Iraqi prime minister’s security office confirmed two Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s international zone, where NATO forces remain. Security is handled by Iraqi forces, since being handed control over 10 years ago.

Rocket attacks are common in the area, including back-to-back explosions on Jan. 4 and 5, after the killing by the U.S. of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad Airport.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the southern part of the Green Zone, overlooking the Tigris River.

