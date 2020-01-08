MCALLEN — A city in South Texas has revealed that it used $485,000 in taxpayer money to pay singer Enrique Iglesias to perform a holiday concert in 2015. McAllen city officials have been citing exceptions in the Texas Public Information Act to conceal the terms of the contract. That changed this week when a broad transparency measure went into effect. The contract shows that McAllen provided Iglesias with a chartered flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, purchased 24 hotel rooms for two nights, and offered him a variety of sushi and sashimi. The new law makes many details of a contract between a private entity or person and government agency public.