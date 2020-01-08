Today is Wednesday January 08, 2020
Police: Girlfriend Assaulted After Complaining of Man’s Gas

Posted/updated on: January 8, 2020 at 4:17 pm
WICHITA FALLS — Police say a Texas man accused of choking and headbutting his girlfriend because she complained about the smell of his flatulence has been jailed on an assault charge. Officers responded to a home in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sunday afternoon following a report that Christopher Ragsdale had assaulted his girlfriend. Police say in a probable cause affidavit that the woman said Ragsdale assaulted her after she told him his gas smelled horrible. Ragsdale remains jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence.

