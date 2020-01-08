BRUNSWICK, GA — A Texas-based salvage company will cut up and remove a 656-foot shipwreck off the coast of Georgia. The Brunswick News reports the Coast Guard chose T&T Salvage LLC of Galveston to remove the Golden Ray cargo ship. The vessel has sat overturned in St. Simons Sound for four months. T&T Salvage was chosen from among six bidders, including the maritime emergency contractor that originally responded when the Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8. The ship was headed out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles at the time. The ship’s pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued.