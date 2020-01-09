TYLER — The “economic forecast” for the Metropolitan Tyler Area appears to be robust. On Thursday Dr. Ray Perryman told KTBB why the area is looking strong, “Growth is continuing we’ve had some locations and expansions that are doing well. Tyler was just ranked as one of the top cities in the country as far as growth and income, which is basically putting money in peoples pockets. Investments being made in the health and science side is certainly very exciting. There is a fair amount of energy activity in the area, so there is a lot going on right now.”

The Tyler Economic Development Council and Tyler Area Chamber also heard good news from the economist, “That’s one of the nice things about this area, is the Diversified Economy. It’s not dependent on one industry. For many years East Texas rose and fell with the oil industry and that’s no longer the case. The Health and Vital Science Industry is very significant here, the Education industry is significant, the Distribution has had a lot of investment in that area, so there is a lot of things going on here.”