ATHENS — The former 2 term Henderson County Judge, Richard Sanders died earlier this week following a lengthy illness. Sanders began steering the county after winning election in November of 2010. Prior to that Sanders acted as the Regional Director for the 5th Congressional District of Texas. Following eight years in national politics, Sanders served Henderson County from 2011 to 2018.

Sanders was at the helm when the county came under fire from the Freedom From Religion Foundation for a Nativity Scene on the square along with many other holiday decorations. Sanders and Commissioners said they would fight the law suit in court. Days later, thousands of resident’s turned up on the courthouse steps and rallied in support. The law suit was eventually dropped against the county. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday, at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 10 AM on Saturday, at the First United Methodist Church of Athens with burial to follow at Athens Cemetery.