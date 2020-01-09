FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says the mother of a Texas woman fatally shot by a police officer has died in the house where her daughter was killed. Attorney Lee Merritt says Yolanda Carr passed away Thursday morning in her Fort Worth home. A city police officer shot Atatiana Jefferson in the house in October. The cause of Carr’s death is not yet known. Merritt says she’s been getting treatment for congestive heart failure. He says the family has been “reeling from one tragedy to the next.” Aaron Dean resigned from the police department following the shooting and was charged with murder.