Today is Thursday January 09, 2020
Baby Dies After Being Put in Backpack; Texas Man Charged

Posted/updated on: January 9, 2020 at 3:35 pm
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man accused of putting his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a car trunk for five hours has been charged with capital murder. Trevor Marquis Rowe of Lubbock was arrested Tuesday night for the death of Marion Jester-Montoya. He was jailed in Lubbock County on $2 million bond. Police say the 27-year-old man called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report an infant not breathing and that he was stopping his car to begin resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

