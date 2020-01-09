Ava Duvernay directs Jharrel Jerome in “When They See Us” – Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards have been announced and it’s safe to say, now’s a good time to get that Netflix subscription.

The streamer leads the TV category pack with 30 nominations, including nine nods for When They See Us. Netflix also nabbed an additional 12 nominations in the film category with Eddie Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name receiving seven nods.

Universal, meanwhile, leads the film category with 15 nominations that include films like Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim and Jordan Peele’s horror Us.

This year, the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award nominees are Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry.

However, unlike last year, the awards, which recognize the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of TV, music, literature, and film, and also recognize individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors, will air on BET instead of TV One.

“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson in a statement. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”

The NAACP Awards will air as a live special on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET. on BET.

Below are the nominees for some of the top film categories. The full list can be found on NAACP’s website.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Bassett

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)

Harriet (Focus Features)

Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Us (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – 21 Bridges (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winston Duke – Us (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Alfre Woodard – Clemency (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – Us (Universal Pictures)

Naomie Harris – Black and Blue (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Harriet (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – Waves (A24)

Tituss Burgess – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – Harriet (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers (STX Films)

Marsai Martin – Little (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.