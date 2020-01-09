WHITEHOUSE — A Whitehouse man charged with murder claims self defense. On Wednesday our news partner KETK said according to an arrest warrant that murder suspect Lars Theorine said Reed “tried to kill me.” The owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties, was found on the floor of the kitchen along with Michael Reed, 51. Police attempted C.P.R. on Reed, but he was dead. Police say that Theorine was in and out of consciousness on January 2nd.

Reed’s body showed multiple defensive wounds to his chest and arms, as well as multiple stab wounds on his back and neck. A grand jury has less than 90 days to formally indict him before the case continues to court.