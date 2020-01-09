FLINT — An East Texas mother and daughter were indicted Wednesday on stalking charges after admitting to police they were leaving voodoo messages on a woman’s car. According to our news partner KETK, Jaclyn Feagin, 24, and Kristina Ferguson, 46, left messages and objects to harass the victim who had previously dated Feagin’s husband.

Some of the items placed on the victims car included:

Picture with a red pentagram drawn across the victim’s face

A pair of black male boxer short with the message “Just thought you should know”

A mason jar with a small voodoo doll with pins on the face and heart. There were also sigils that

represented “horror, death, pain, insanity, delusion, and destruction”

A black leather scroll dipped into a red substance. There was also a curse written in Latin

When invterviewed by police, the victim said she constantly feared for her own safety as well as for her new boyfriend and his child. When Police interviewed Feagin and Ferguson, they admitted to the scheme. Ferguson said “It’s funny and that’s how I see it. Both are charged with third-degree stalking charges. Ferguson’s bond was set at $150,000 while Feagin’s was at $75,000.