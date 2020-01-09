TYLER — On Thursday night, the Texas Rose Festival President, Bruce Faulkner, announced the 87th theme, as well as the Queen, Anna Grace Hallmark and Court at the 2020 Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum. This years Queen, Anna Hallmark, told KTBB what representing the festival means to her. “It’s really important to me, I’ve lived in Tyler my whole life, I’ve been around the Rose Festival my whole life, I’m just really excited to bring people in and show them all that we have to offer.”

Faulkner said Tyler is synonymous with roses. “If you go anywhere in the country, and I’ve been in Germany and other parts of the world, and tell them you are for from Tyler and they automatically associate think Roses.” The Tyler Rose Museum hosted their Winter Gala on Thursday night. Liz Ballard, Executive Director told KTBB not only is it great P.R., but impacts the economy in a very positive way. “This event’s been taking place since 1933 here in Tyler, we are celebrating our 87th year, we are all about promoting our city, our county, our volunteerism, hospitality, and this such a great economic impact for our city. Everybody comes to town to celebrate the rose industry.”