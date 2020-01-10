EAST TEXAS — Some East Texas students will be getting out of school early Friday in anticipation of strong storms. According to our news partner KETK, car riders in Alto ISD may be picked up at 12:30 p.m. and buses will run at 12:45 p.m. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but student and faculty safety are our priority,” the school district said on its Facebook page. Friday night’s girls’ basketball game will be played on Monday at 5:00 in New Summerfield. The boys’ basketball game will be played at a later time. Elsewhere, Winnsboro ISD will be letting students go at 1 p.m.