Andrew Lipovsky/NBC(NEW YORK) — Will Smith was one of Jimmy Fallon’s guests on Thursday’s The Tonight Show, and to get us up to speed on what the busy actor/rapper has been up to over the last thirty-five years, the two gave us the scoop in a musical segment called, “Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon rap the History of Will Smith.”

“From the City of Brotherly Love/That’s Philly/Comes the brother that you love by the name/’Big Willie,'” they began. “You seen him in Billboard, starring in shows/But there’s a lot about him that you might not know/What what?/Actor? Rapper?/Nah, pleadin’ the fifth/Jimmy, let’s teach ‘em all somethin’ about Will Smith”

The nearly three-minute freestyle continued, with Will and Jimmy covering Smith’s career from his days as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince with DJ Jeff Townes, his breakthrough acting role in the 1990s TV series, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, to his transition to the big screen in films like Independence Day, Men in Black, Ali, Bad Boys and Suicide Squad.

Smith was on The Tonight Show to promote Bad Boys for Life, which reunites him with Martin Lawrence for the third film in the franchise and the first since 2003’s Bad Boys II.

Bad Boys for Life opens nationwide January 17.

