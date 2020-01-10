33ft/iStock(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) — The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielders Randy Arozarena and Josè Martínez to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a top pitching prospect, the team announced Thursday night.

The Cardinals will get 20-year-old left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who the Rays chose as their first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

“We are extremely excited to be adding a top pitching prospect in Matthew Liberatore to our organization, and this trade also helps us to create more opportunity in the outfield for players like Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and others,” the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, said in a statement.

Along with Liberatore, St. Louis will also receive minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation B draft pick from Tampa Bay.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, also sent a Compensation A draft pick to the Rays as part of the trade.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.