uschools/iStock(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her caucus on Friday that she plans to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week, teeing up the start of the trial.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate. I will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats.

The naming of House impeachment managers — those members who will president the House’s case at trial — is required for the articles to formally be transmitted.

Moments before sending the letter, Pelosi denied she was under pressure from Democrats to send the articles.

Pelosi had previously said she would be prepared to send the articles once she knew the format of the trial in the Senate. On Friday she told reporters that “no,” she does not expect a fair trial in the Senate.

