Athens — Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting Carter BloodCare for a blood drive at Brookshire’s on Saturday. The groups secretary, Michael Burton told KTBB on Friday, we normally try to do 2 Blood Drives a year, but Carter BloodCare, contacted us and told us they were critical on blood and asked us if we would do another blood drive this year.” The drive is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Brookshire’s parking lot on E. Tyler St.

Carter BloodCare will be giving a box of Girl Scout Cookies to anyone who attempts to give blood. The Masons will be providing hotdogs and fixins for all who come and try to give blood. Anyone else can purchase a hotdog for $2, or a hotdog, chips and a drink for $5. “Blood supplies have been depleted by a number of emergency events over the last several months, and a lack of donations” said Daniel Hunt, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “Replenishing these blood supplies is necessary for emergencies in East Texas.”