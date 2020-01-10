TYLER — All Tyler ISD after school activities have been canceled due to severe weather forecasted for a vast majority of the area. The cancelations include out of town athletic events as well as Boys and Girls Club after school care.Tyler – Due to the current storm predictions, tonight’s John Tyler and Robert E. Lee basketball games have been rescheduled for tomorrow:
John Tyler at Hallsville
2:00 PM – JV Boys/JV Girls
3:30 PM – Varsity Girls/9th Boys
5:00 PM – Varsity Boys/9th Girls
Robert E. Lee @ Rockwall (Boys)
1:00 PM – JV
2:30 – Varsity
Games will be played at Rockwall Heath High School
Robert E. Lee vs. Rockwall (Girls)
12:00 PM – JV/9th
1:30 PM – Varsity
Games will be played at Robert E. Lee
The Tyler ISD Middle School 7th & 8th grade girls basketball tournament scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Three Lakes Middle School. The 7th & 8th grade boys tournament will remain at John Tyler.