ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — Justin Chambers, who played Dr. Alex Karev since the very first episode of Grey’s Anatomy, is hanging up his scrubs, 350 episodes later.

In a statement to Deadline, Chambers said, “There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years. For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

He went on to thank show creator Shonda Rhimes, and co-star-turned executive producer Ellen Pompeo, “and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.