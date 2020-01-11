VAN ZANDT COUNTY — A search warrant executed at a home in Wills Point leads to drugs and firearms seizures. According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:30 Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials raided a home on 4th Street and seized approximately 30 pounds of illicit prescription pills with an estimated street value of $500,000. Additionally, multiple firearms, ammunition, narcotic related paraphernalia and other illegal drugs were seized. The residence is located across from a pre-school/ day care facility. One suspect was arrested. Additional arrests are expected. One juvenile was recovered from the residence and returned to their parent/guardian. DPS, Edgewood Police Department, Wills Point Police Department, Canton Police Department, and Agents with the U.S. Postal Inspector Service, Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the raid.