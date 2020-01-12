iStock(ROSWELL, N.M.) — Days after Isela Mauricio-Sanchez was found strangled to death inside her home in Roswell, New Mexico, the manhunt for the alleged killer intensified after a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Jorge Rico-Ruvira allegedly fled Mauricio-Sanchez’s home on Tuesday with their 3-year-old son Osiel Ernesto Rico in tow and is believed to be heading to Mexico, police said.

Roswell Police Department charged Rico-Ruvira with first-degree murder and issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday as an Amber Alert was issued for Osiel.

The child — 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes — is still missing.

On Friday, the FBI filed a federal arrest warrant for the alleged killer father and has charged him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, officials said.

Rico-Ruvira, 32, is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with New Mexico turquoise centennial plate MNF231, police said.

Maurico-Sanchez’s death was ruled a homicide and is believed to have been strangled to death, according to a spokesman from the Roswell Police Department. She was 27.

The couple had a history of domestic violence with the most recent incident in October 2019 where Rico-Ruvira allegedly choked the woman. He was charged with aggravated battery against a household member, police said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call the FBI (505) 889-1300, Roswell Police (575) 624-6770, or New Mexico Department of Public Safety 1-800-457-3463.

