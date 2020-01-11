Today is Saturday January 11, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Regents Put Texas Southern University President on Leave

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2020 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — A historically black college in Houston says it has placed its president on administrative leave. The Board of Regents at Texas Southern University announced Friday that Austin A. Lane was put on leave with pay. The board did not offer a reason for the action. Lane told KPRC-TV he was “caught off guard” by the news and he expected “to be reinstated immediately or paid out for the remainder of my contract for breach of contract.” Lane is TSU’s 12th president, assuming leadership in 2016. The university, founded in 1927, has an enrollment of about 9,700 students.

Regents Put Texas Southern University President on Leave

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2020 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HOUSTON (AP) — A historically black college in Houston says it has placed its president on administrative leave. The Board of Regents at Texas Southern University announced Friday that Austin A. Lane was put on leave with pay. The board did not offer a reason for the action. Lane told KPRC-TV he was “caught off guard” by the news and he expected “to be reinstated immediately or paid out for the remainder of my contract for breach of contract.” Lane is TSU’s 12th president, assuming leadership in 2016. The university, founded in 1927, has an enrollment of about 9,700 students.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement