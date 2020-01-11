SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a case in New Mexico against a Texas judge accused of driving under the influence. KRQE-TV reported Friday that deputies from the Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office arrested El Paso Magistrate Judge Ray Gutierrez in October after he allegedly backed into another vehicle in the Santa Fe Opera parking lot. Authorities say Gutierrez performed poorly during field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. Defense attorneys for Guiterrez say the state couldn’t verify the authenticity of the video evidence. Officials say the judge suppressed that evidence and prosecutors dismissed the charges.