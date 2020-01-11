HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. for the deaths of at least 10 people, including two first responders, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain batter a large area of the region. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, have been killed Saturday and another is critically injured after being hit by a vehicle while working the scene of a traffic accident. Another three people have been killed by a tornado in Alabama and three elderly people have died in Louisiana, including a couple whose trailer home was moved 200 feet.