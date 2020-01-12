iStock(JERSEY CITY, N.J.) — A woman in New Jersey claims she got a very unpleasant — and potentially hazardous — Amazon delivery this week when she ordered two boxes of diapers.

Nassly Sales from Jersey City, New Jersey, placed an order for diapers on Amazon’s Warehouse section where open-box and returned items are sold to the public at a discounted rate.

When Sales opened the package, however, she said that some of the diapers had what appeared to be feces in them and were already soiled.

“I picked up the diapers and it was a little bit heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that point, I turn on the light and that’s when I noticed these diapers are neatly-folded and they are soiled,” Sales told ABC’s Philadelphia station WPVI-TV.

Amazon says that they are conducting an investigation and their website says that all open-box and resold items are certified before being put back on the market.

According to a statement obtained by WPVI-TV, Amazon said that they are “investigating the situation and [they are] in contact with the customer to make it right.”

As for Sales, she said she did not test the substance that she found in the diapers but that it looks and smells like human waste.

Sales said that she immediately disinfected the nursery and wiped down her 19-month-old daughter with rubbing alcohol as soon as she made the discovery.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.