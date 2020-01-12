NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County has reported one fatality as a result of Friday night’s storms. According to our news partner KETK, Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Rescue crews responded to a residence off of FM 225 for a man trapped by a tree. Larry Hadnot Jr., 44, was inside the home when a tree was blown onto the house trapping him. Another individual was inside the house but was able to escape with minor injuries. Hadnot was pronounced dead at the scene. Early damage reports in the county include multiple trees down, some structures damaged and power outages. As of Saturday morning, all roads in Nacogdoches County are reportedly open. There are power lines down, some in remote areas.