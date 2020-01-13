EAST TEXAS — The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in East Texas during a line of storms Friday evening. They were in Nacogdoches County, Northwest Panola County and Center. All three were classified as EF-1 tornadoes with winds up to 100 miles per hour.

According to our news partner KETK, the Nacogdoches County tornado’s path totaled 2.14 miles which started at 11:33 p.m. and ended at 11:36 p.m. The tornado touched down along CR-723 just south of FM-225 where it broke several large branches in a field of trees. From there it headed east-northeast where it crossed FM-225. The tornado took down a large tree that landed on a mobile home along Sweat Circle, a private road. The damage resulted in one fatality and one injury.

The Panola County tornado’s path totaled 0.52 miles which started at 12:18 a.m. and ended at 12:19 a.m. The tornado touched down just southwest of FM 959 outside of Tatum. A few pine trees in the confined area had their trunks snapped as the tornado tracked northeast, crossing FM 959. It caused structural roof damage and a few trees were damages before it lifted.

The Center tornado’s path totaled 6.14 miles which started at 12:39 a.m. and ended at 12:49 a.m. The tornado touched down just west of Highway 7 and continued east-northeast for roughly six miles. It cut through several neighborhoods on the south side of Center as trees were uprooted and trunks were snapped. As a result, several homes were damaged as trees fell on them.