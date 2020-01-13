Today is Monday January 13, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations; ‘JoJo Rabbit’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘The Irishman’ also strong

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2020 at 8:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Niko Tavernise/© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — Joker tops the nominations for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, announced live from Los Angeles Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho.  

The super-villain origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix scored a leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Phoenix, and Best Director for Todd Phillips

Other films that were well represented were Martin Scorcese‘s The Irishman, the Korean language thriller Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.

Taika Waititi‘s JoJo Rabbit was also a stand-out, with nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for the New Zealand filmmaker, as well as Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson, who was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Marriage Story.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC.  Here are the nominees:

Best Picture
1917 
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit 
Joker 
Little Women
Marriage Story 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Parasite 

Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Directing
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari 
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit 
Joker
Parasite 

Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women

Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 
I Lost My Body 
Klaus 
Missing Link 
Toy Story 4 

Animated Short Film
Dcera – Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Documentary Feature
American Factory 
The Cave 
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland 

Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough – Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” – Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations; ‘JoJo Rabbit’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘The Irishman’ also strong

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2020 at 8:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Niko Tavernise/© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved(NEW YORK) — Joker tops the nominations for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, announced live from Los Angeles Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho.  

The super-villain origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix scored a leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Phoenix, and Best Director for Todd Phillips

Other films that were well represented were Martin Scorcese‘s The Irishman, the Korean language thriller Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.

Taika Waititi‘s JoJo Rabbit was also a stand-out, with nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for the New Zealand filmmaker, as well as Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson, who was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Marriage Story.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC.  Here are the nominees:

Best Picture
1917 
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit 
Joker 
Little Women
Marriage Story 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Parasite 

Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Directing
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han

Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari 
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit 
Joker
Parasite 

Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women

Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 
I Lost My Body 
Klaus 
Missing Link 
Toy Story 4 

Animated Short Film
Dcera – Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Documentary Feature
American Factory 
The Cave 
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland 

Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Makeup and Hairstyling
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough – Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” – Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement