(NEW YORK) — Joker tops the nominations for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards, announced live from Los Angeles Monday morning by Issa Rae and John Cho.
The super-villain origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix scored a leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Phoenix, and Best Director for Todd Phillips.
Other films that were well represented were Martin Scorcese‘s The Irishman, the Korean language thriller Parasite, and Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.
Taika Waititi‘s JoJo Rabbit was also a stand-out, with nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay for the New Zealand filmmaker, as well as Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress for Scarlett Johansson, who was also nominated in the Best Actress category for Marriage Story.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, airing on ABC. Here are the nominees:
Best Picture
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Directing
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Original Screenplay
1917 – Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Production Design
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
1917 – Thomas Newman
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
Dcera – Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone – If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup and Hairstyling
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman – Elton John & Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough – Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
“Stand Up” – Harriet – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
