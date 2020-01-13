SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler woman is arrested for intoxication assault this morning following a head-on collision. It happened just after midnight on Hwy 271, south of the U.T. Health Science Center. Witnesses told police that a 2005 Mercedes-Benz was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2019 Nissan Sentra head-on. The driver of the Mercedes, Jasmine Gonzalez, 19, of Tyler, was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital, treated and released into police custody. Gonzalez was charged with two counts of intoxication assault and has been booked into Smith County Jail. The 35 year-old female driver of the Nissan and an 8 year-old passenger are listed in critical condition. Another passenger, a 13-year-old, is in stable condition. Their names have not been released.