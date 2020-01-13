Today is Monday January 13, 2020
Abby Huntsman’s leaving ‘The View’

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2020 at 11:19 am
ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Abby Huntsman is leaving The View

During Monday’s show, Huntsman revealed she’s departing to support her father, former Ambassador Jon Huntsman, who’s running for governor of Utah.

Abby’s decision will also give her more time to spend with her family. She and her husband, Jeffrey Bruce Livingston, welcomed twins last June.

After joining the ABC chat show in September of 2018, the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host leaves Meghan McCain as the sole conservative voice, opposite Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sonny Hostin.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

