L-R: Pally, Sudekis/Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Television’s biggest villain of 2019 is speaking out: Adam Pally wants to set the record straight about giving Baby Yoda a knuckle sandwich.

In the final chapter of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Happy Endings veteran Pally and SNL‘s Jason Sudeikis played the two speeder-bike-riding Scout Troopers who smacked Baby Yoda, after murdering Nick Nolte’s character Kuiil and kidnapping the Force-sensitive tyke.

Pally’s trooper gave it to Baby Yoda — officially dubbed The Child — the worst, straight up punching it after the critter bit him.

At the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Pally — a self-described “huge” Star Wars fan — credits his pal and Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau for getting him the job. The pair also crossed paths on Iron Man 3, which Favreau starred in and co-produced.