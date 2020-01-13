Today is Monday January 13, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man Who Shot Church Gunman Gets Highest Texas Civilian Honor

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2020 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in December. Abbott on Monday gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage. Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team. He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary. Two parishioners were killed in the attack. Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.

Man Who Shot Church Gunman Gets Highest Texas Civilian Honor

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2020 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in December. Abbott on Monday gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage. Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team. He shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary. Two parishioners were killed in the attack. Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement