Courtesy of Sony Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — The first trailer for Morbius, the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off film starring Jared Leto as the titular character, is out now.

In the movie, the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman plays Michael Morbius, a doctor who’s suffering from a rare blood disease. In order to cure himself, Morbius undergoes a risky experiment, which ends up giving him vampiric abilities.

“I went from dying to feeling more alive than ever,” Leto-as-Morbius explains in the trailer. “Increased strength and speed, the ability to use echolocation…and an overpowering urge to consume blood.”

Created by Roy Thomas and designed by Gil Kane, Morbius first appeared on the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1971, in The Amazing Spider-Man #101.

Leto spends most of the trailer looking like Jared Leto but toward the end of clip, we get a brief shot of the Oscar-winning actor in full vampire make-up.

Morbius, like 2018’s Venom, is a Sony Pictures film set in the Spider-Man universe. It also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson, and hits theaters this summer.

This isn’t Leto’s first turn in a comics-inspired movie. He previously played The Joker in the 2016 DC Comics film Suicide Squad.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.