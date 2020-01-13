Today is Monday January 13, 2020
Tree Planting for former Councilmember Ed Moore

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2020 at 12:47 pm
TYLER — On Monday, the City of Tyler and the Parks and Recreation Department planted a tree in honor of former Councilmember Ed Moore. Moore served the city from 2013 to 2019. The ceremonial planting of a Ginko tree took place at Gassaway Park, and was held to honor Moore’s years of service and community efforts. Typically Ginko trees will live hundreds of years. There is a Ginko tree in front of City Hall that is over 200 years old. The newly renovated Gassaway Park is on Shady Trail Dr. in Tyler.

