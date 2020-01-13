HOUSTON (AP) – The Houston Astros fired manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow Monday, after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for sign-stealing during the Astros’ run to the 2017 World Series title. Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora – the Astros bench coach in 2017 – will face equal or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.