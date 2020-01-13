TYLER — On Monday a Tyler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual contact and sending inappropriate texts. According to our news partner KETK, Andrew Crawley, 27 admitted to rubbing his 13-year-old sister-in-law’s hand over his groin while he was driving her to his home. They were on the way so that the victim and her sister could spend the night. Later that night, Andrew would later text her that if she could keep doing it, he would give her unlimited snacks and time at his house. She immediately refused.

Below is a portion of the texts between them from March 29: Crawley: “…if u just do it for a little bit on way home I’ll buy u as many [Takis] as u want and u can come over any time u want.” Victim: “NOOO IM NOT DOING THAT JUST TO GET [Takis]… NOW HURRY“ The next morning the girl reported the incident to her mother, who called police. She was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in the next few days by investigators. With the plea, Crawley gave up his right to appeal. He faced up to 20 years in prison. Prior to his arrest, Crawley, only had convictions for minor traffic offenses.