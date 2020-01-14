ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, we learned that Hannah B. will not be joining the other ladies in the Bachelor mansion…At least for now. However she and Peter are no closer to figuring out the status of their already complicated relationship.

However, with the Hannah B. situation on the back burner for the moment, another scandal is about to throw the mansion into chaos. More on that later.

After last week’s emotional conversation with Hannah, Peter reveals to the nine women he asked on a group date what exactly happened between him and the former Bachelorette backstage at the same theater where the ladies were preparing to each tell a personal story about a previous sexual encounter in front of a live audience.

He also admits that he is not “in the right head-space” to continue the date, but promises to catch up with them at the cocktail party after he takes some time to “gather himself.”

The women, however, are not optimistic that Peter will actually show up and question whether he’s really over Hannah or if he’s even ready for a new romance.

At the party, he urges the ladies to put the day’s events behind them and start fresh, and while they’re skeptical at first, they eventually come around.

After a round of conversations, it’s Sydney who gets the group date rose.

Monday’s episode also gave us our first good look at Kelsey, who Tammy accurately describes as “a hot mess.” At the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, she reveals her plan to pop an ultra expensive bottle of Dom Perignon champagne that she’s been saving for a special occasion, and decides her conversation with Peter is the perfect moment.

That moment, however, is ruined, first by Mykenna, who whisks Peter away before Kelsey can get his attention. Then, in what appears to be an honest mistake, Peter and Hannah Ann pop the cork, thinking the champagne was put there for them.

Kelsey doesn’t believe it was an accident and lets Hannah Ann have it in a profanity-laced rant. The argument is over for now, but the hostility between them is still going strong.

At the second rose ceremony, Courtney, Lauren and Payton are sent home.

The next group date includes Alexa, Mykenna, Natasha, Deandra, Lexi, Victoria F., Kelsey and Hannah Ann, who are treated to a shopping spree at the trendy Hollywood clothing store REVOLVE, after which they’ll model clothes for former Queer Eye fashion expert Carson Kressley, former super model Janice Dickinson and Raissa Gerona, REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer. There is $20,000 worth of REVOLVE clothing on the line for the winner.

The task proves especially challenging for the shy and reserved Victoria. After a little help from Kelsey and a swig of wine, however, she puts her best foot forward.

Turns out Victoria has more sass than she realizes, and is one of the show’s standouts, along with Hannah Ann, the latter of which is ultimately voted the winner.

Despite the second place finish, though, Victoria still struggles with her confidence, and in an emotional conversation with Peter, she tells him she’s “not cut out for this.” She also wonders if the competition worth sacrificing her mental health. Peter convinces her to stick it out, and gives her the date rose.

Meanwhile, Hannah Ann hasn’t put the “champagne scandal” behind her, and decides to tell Peter about the confrontation between her and Kelsey, saying she felt “bullied.” Kelsey, in turn, argues that Hannah Ann puts on a different face when she with Peter, and that she’s the troublemaker.

The episode ends with Peter having the difficult task of to figuring out who the instigator truly is and which one is the real victim.

The Bachelor continues Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.