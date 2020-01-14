iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION New Orleans 117, Detroit 110 -- OT Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95 Boston 113, Chicago 101 Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104 Portland 115, Charlotte 112 Orlando 114, Sacramento 112 L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Montreal 2, Calgary 0 NY Rangers 6, NY Islanders 2 Philadelphia 6, Boston 5 -- SO Washington 2, Carolina 0 St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1
