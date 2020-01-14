iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 1/13/20

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New Orleans 117, Detroit 110 — OT

Indiana 101, Philadelphia 95

Boston 113, Chicago 101

Oklahoma City 117, Minnesota 104

Portland 115, Charlotte 112

Orlando 114, Sacramento 112

L.A. Lakers 128, Cleveland 99 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Montreal 2, Calgary 0

NY Rangers 6, NY Islanders 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5 — SO

Washington 2, Carolina 0

St. Louis 4, Anaheim 1

