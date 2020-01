HENDERSON COUNTY — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the body of Darrell Gene Blankenship, III, 24, Tool, was found just before 9:00 Monday morning in a roadside ditch near a subdivision. A passerby made the discovery. Blankenship’s body has been sent to Dallas for autopsy. Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.