PALESTINE — On Tuesday the University of Texas at Tyler and Trinity Valley Community College formalized a partnership in which nursing students will concurrently earn degrees from both institutions. Both Presidents, UT Tyler’s Michael Tidwell and Trinity Valley’s Jerry King, were on hand to sign declarations making the understanding official. This is important because Texas is expected to experience the second largest nursing shortage in history within the decade. The goal of the partnership is to help offset a would be shortage by producing quality nurses who will serve the regiona and the state.