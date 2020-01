TYLER — The U.T. Tyler Book Club is gearing up for their next book to cover. Organizers say if you are ready for a good book to read, you should join them for “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” The review will happen on Feb. 13th at 9:30 a.m. So you still have time to purchase or check out our next exciting book by Heather Morris. The UT Tyler Book Club Review happens at The Mentz Library. You will want to RSVP as parking passes will be given out. RSVP to community@uttyler.edu or phone 903.566.7487.