Four Mexican Soldiers Drown in Accident Near Rio Grande

Posted/updated on: January 15, 2020 at 4:31 am
MEXICO (AP) — Mexican officials say four soldiers have drowned in an accident near the Rio Grande. The soldiers’ truck overturned into an irrigation canal in Reynosa across the border from Texas Tuesday. The Tamaulipas state security coordination group identifies the victims as three members of the newly created National Guard and the fourth a member of the army. The soldiers were on patrol against organized crime when the accident occurred. Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca offered his condolences to their families and the military via Twitter.

