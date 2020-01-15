Spotify launches ‘pawfect’ playlist for pets and shares fun facts about animal lovers

hocus-focus/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Spotify dug up some dirt -- the good kind -- to create a fun new music genre for pet lovers and their furry friends.



"We dug our paws into the subject and conducted a study on how pet owners use music with their pets. We found that 71% of pet owners surveyed play music for their pets," the streaming service said in a press release.

Did you know 69% of pet owners sing to their pets? TBH, we’re not that surprised. These stats are barking good. 🐶 #SpotifyPets https://t.co/k2XmzrUlch — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) January 15, 2020

Spotify looked at data conducted from an online survey with 5,000 pet owners in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain and Italy.



The surveys found that 8 in 10 pet owners believe their pets like music and 71% have played music for their pets while 57% said they dance with their pet and 69% sing to them.



Almost 1 in 5 pet owners also named their pet in an ode to their favorite musician or band.



The top 5 artist-influenced pet names include Bob Marley, Elvis, Freddie Mercury, Bowie and Ozzy.



Spotify also unleashed a few more fun facts like 55% of pet owners think their pet has the same taste in music as their human and 53% said if they really had to choose, they'd pick their pet over their partner.



Here's how you can build a playlist for your pet on Spotify

To start, pick your pet. The animal options include dog, cat, bird, hampster and iguana.

Then select some choices about the pet's disposition on a sliding scale.

The range lets the listener select if the pet is more relaxed or energetic, shy or friendly and lastly, more apathetic or curious.

Spotify users can name the playlist after their pet and upload a photo of the animal to their account.

Users then enter in the pet's name and voila! A playlist is ready to stream.

