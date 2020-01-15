GraceHenley/iStock(LONDON) — Following the shocking news of Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to exist as senior royals, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted making their first public appearance together amid the family’s recent shakeup.

Many couldn’t help but notice Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, dressed up in a green Alexander McQueen coat as she arrived in Bradford to visit a number of projects that support community and promote cohesion within it on Wednesday morning.

She also wore a midi-length black and white dress that included a bow from Zara.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Bradford — one of the UK’s most diverse cities — to visit projects which support and promote community cohesion #RoyalVisitBradford pic.twitter.com/fIwSZ7W3QS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 15, 2020

Her chic ensemble was accessorized with Zeen earrings, a black Aspinal London handbag, and black shoes.

This won’t be the last of us seeing Prince William and Kate carrying on their royal duties. The couple is slated to host a reception honoring the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace next Monday.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.