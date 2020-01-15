L-R Miller, Gustin — Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash in Justice League and in an upcoming stand-alone film, made a surprise cameo in which he met his small-screen alter-ego, Grant Gustin, on the last two installments of CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event.

Tuesday night’s fun jaw-dropper united the DC Comics-based big and small screen universes — and was apparently a tightly-held secret, even from co-star, Supergirl herself, Melissa Benoist. “NONE of us knew!!!!” she replied to Gustin’s post about the scene. “Or did they know?! Was I the only one that didn’t know?!”

In the scene, Miller’s twitchy gregarious speedster says to Gustin’s suited-up Flash. “Is this cosplay? Do you want a selfie, bro?”

Miller’s Barry Allen says to Gustin’s Barry Allen, “I like your outfit! It seems so comfy!”

Gustin’s Barry admires the armored silhouette Flash wore on the big screen, “Yours is pretty cool. It looks so safe!”

This might be the boldest, but not the first such fan service in the ongoing Crisis on Infinite Earths. The “worlds colliding” premise of the series allowed CW to not only to unite heroes from its successful “Arrow-verse” shows, but also various versions of DC heroes.

John Wesley Shipp, who played The Flash in the 1990s CBS show, reprised it on the current version of The Flash. Crisis also brought back various iterations of Superman, including Superman Returns‘ Brandon Routh, and Smallville‘s Tom Welling.

Burt Ward, who played Robin in the 1966 Batman series, also returned, as did Kevin Conroy, who famously voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman on the award-winning Batman: The Animated Series.

