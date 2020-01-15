LONGVIEW — Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, has disciplined the majority of the South Jail employees, following the escape of Jace Laws in December. According to our news partner KETK, 9 staff members voluntarily resigned, 1 retired, 8 were given a three-day suspension, 7 were given a written reprimand. Laws was not discovered missing until 3 days after his escape. Authorities say carved out portions of the brick in the South Jail, before getting into the courthouse infrastructure and eventually exiting through the courthouse.

Also, Sheriff Cerliano has added extra security, to help prevent future escapes. Gregg County is also adding more elements to employee education, including integrity training.