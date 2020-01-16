DALLAS (AP) — An initiative from three of America’s biggest beverage companies that aims to improve the recycling and processing of plastic bottles is kicking off in North Texas with an investment of more than $3 million. The American Beverage Association announced Thursday that the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first region to get an investment from the “Every Bottle Back” initiative launched in the fall by Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper. Efforts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will include an investment to upgrade a recycling facility with technology that includes optical sorters and a public service campaign.