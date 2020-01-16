Today is Thursday January 16, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recycling Push by Beverage Companies Starts in North Texas

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2020 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — An initiative from three of America’s biggest beverage companies that aims to improve the recycling and processing of plastic bottles is kicking off in North Texas with an investment of more than $3 million. The American Beverage Association announced Thursday that the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first region to get an investment from the “Every Bottle Back” initiative launched in the fall by Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper. Efforts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will include an investment to upgrade a recycling facility with technology that includes optical sorters and a public service campaign.

Recycling Push by Beverage Companies Starts in North Texas

Posted/updated on: January 16, 2020 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS (AP) — An initiative from three of America’s biggest beverage companies that aims to improve the recycling and processing of plastic bottles is kicking off in North Texas with an investment of more than $3 million. The American Beverage Association announced Thursday that the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be the first region to get an investment from the “Every Bottle Back” initiative launched in the fall by Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper. Efforts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will include an investment to upgrade a recycling facility with technology that includes optical sorters and a public service campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement